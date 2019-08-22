Approval for Cardiff modular housing pilot

Homeshell – boxy but cheap

The modular housing project in Crofts Street, Plasnewydd will see nine, two-bedroom homes built for council rent.

Wates Residential has a 10-year partnership deal with Cardiff Council to deliver around 1,500 homes across the city. Crofts Street will be the first pilot modular scheme, using factory made componentry.

The project will be delivered through Wates Residential and Homeshell, a joint venture of architect Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners and Aecom. Work on the brownfield site, previously a laboratory, is expected to start later this year.

The planning decision comes after the scheme was awarded an Innovative Housing Programme grant, which supports innovation in construction, by the Welsh government in October 2018.

Wates Residential regional director Edward Rees said: “It’s fantastic to see consent given to this affordable housing project, which is part of our long-term partnership with Cardiff Council. The modular design will increase energy efficiency and shorten our time on site, helping to reduce emissions and disruption for existing residents.

“This is just one of the ways innovative solutions can help tackle growing demand for housing and we look forward to working with the council to deliver more homes over the coming months and years.”

Cllr Lynda Thorne, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “We’re always looking for opportunities and new ways of developing more affordable housing to tackle growing demand in the city and to do so as quickly as possible.”

