Arcadis appointed to Yorkshire AMP8 frameworks

The multi-supplier framework, valued at up to £80m, provides Yorkshire Water with a single commercial route to access specialist engineering, design, technical assurance and advisory services across its capital investment portfolio. Arcadis has secured appointments to Lot 1A Principal Designer, Lot 1B Design and Delivery, and Lot 1C Technical Support.

The framework is scheduled to run from 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2030, with the option to extend for up to two additional years.

Through its appointment, Arcadis will support Yorkshire Water’s engineering, asset management and commercial functions with a range of services including principal designer services, multidisciplinary engineering design, feasibility studies, optioneering, technical advisory services and specialist engineering support.

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