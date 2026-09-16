Stepnell appoints construction MD

Now based at Stepnell's head office in Rugby, Gorski brings more than three decades of leadership across construction, defence, justice and healthcare, including central government programmes and local authorities. He spent 20 years at Lendlease, most recently as European managing director of its construction business Bovis.

Gorski said: “Having led complex construction businesses through turbulent times, from Covid-19 to hyperinflation, the chance to showcase Stepnell’s growing capabilities to a wider client base and market was highly attractive.

“Stepnell has a great culture, a 159-year history, and through its recent demerger has created a platform for controlled growth, where decisions are agile and there's a clear appetite to become highly competitive across an expanded client base. Through my extensive central government framework experience, there is a fantastic opportunity to elevate Stepnell’s capability and track record across the public sector nationally.”

Stepnell is seeing new opportunities arise across its geography and opened its seventh office in Exeter in May 2026 with further office openings planned in response to demand. The contractor recently reported a strong performance in its year-end results, with turnover rising to £150 million and a 20% increase in turnover forecast for the current year.

Tom Wakeford, chief executive at Stepnell Group, said: “Stepnell has an outstanding track record of delivering for its clients, as shown by our high rate of repeat business. As client needs evolve, there is a growing market for construction partners who can consistently exceed expectations. Simon's appointment is a statement of intent, bringing the leadership needed to expand our customer-focused delivery model to new clients and geographies across our construction business and the wider Stepnell Group.

“Simon shares our belief that growth must be controlled and sustainable while remaining true to our Stepnell values. We want to continue to be selective with our projects, communicate honestly on budgets and solve complex construction challenges for our clients."

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