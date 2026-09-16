Higgins, Wandsworth break ground on affordable homes

The one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, will provide 100% affordable housing in response to local demand and help meet the need for high-quality council homes in Wandsworth. The scheme will also include commercial space fronting Garratt Lane, alongside high-quality shared amenity areas.

The start of construction follows the successful delivery of the new Atheldene Health Centre, which was completed as part of Phase 2a and is now open and providing healthcare services to the local community. The new three-storey health centre, which includes GP and pharmacy facilities, was brought forward ahead of the residential phase, enabling the site of the former Brocklebank Health Centre to be released for the construction of the new Phase 2b council homes.

In response to national and local policy objectives to increase affordable housing delivery, Higgins and Wandsworth Council returned to planning with a refreshed approach to the main Garratt Lane site, increasing the proportion of affordable homes to 100% while retaining the core principles of the consented masterplan.

Wandsworth Council's cabinet member for housing, Matthew Corner, said: “We're delighted to work with Higgins Partnership to deliver these high-quality, affordable homes. It's part of our ambitious Homes for Wandsworth programme that will deliver a range of different types of housing to meet local needs."

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