H E Services goes electric

The lorry carrying a 6m Sany telehandler

H E Services says the new 18t battery electric lorry will be the first of many in its fleet. The lorry can be plated at up to 20t in the UK to compensate for the weight of the batteries fitted to the chassis. This helps operators get as close as possible to the payload of a comparable diesel vehicle.

Depending on driving conditions, H. E. Services (Plant Hire) Ltd expects the vehicle to achieve approximately 180 miles on a single charge. The vehicle is fitted with three batteries, with the advised range of 130–180 miles, subject to factors including weather, road conditions, driving style and payload. The vehicle has an overall length of approximately 9 metres, with the body built by Charlton Bodies measuring 6.9 metres. This comprises a 4,834mm platform and a 1,858mm double-cranked beaver section.

To support the new electric lorry, H. E. Services (Plant Hire) Ltd has also installed a brand new Ultra Rapid CCS Charger at its Strood depot, allowing the vehicle to be charged quickly and efficiently.

The DAF FA XD 220 is equipped for DC fast charging up to 150 kW, as well as 22 kW AC charging through its onboard AC/DC converter. It uses a single CCS2 connector, with the charge connection positioned near the front mudguard on the driver’s side.

This new charging infrastructure will help H E Services keep its electric delivery vehicles operating efficiently and support the company’s wider transition towards more sustainable transport.

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