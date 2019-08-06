Ardent orders 300 dumpers

Thwaites MD Ian Brown and Ardent CEO Jeremy Fish shake on the deal

The order includes a range of 3-tonne to 9-tonne straight and swivel tip dumpers. Thjey are partially for fleet renewal, and partially for expansion.

Thirty of the dumpers have been specified with full cabs to address safety concerns.

Working with Track Unit, the fleet has been modified to provide telematics that are integrated into Ardent’s own Site Manager system that monitors machine use.

Ardent chief executive Jeremy Fish said: “The majority of our fleet is now Thwaites which are very well built and reliable. Our investment also provides us with a standard platform for advanced reporting through Site Manager. Our view is that there are still too many accident involving dumpers in the UK. Site Manager is helping to address this by making construction sites safer and more productive.”

