Atkins named Ofwat’s technical advisor

Atkins will advise Ofwat on projects and programmes associated with direct procurement for customers (DPC) and future assets and resources (FAR).

Atkins will advise on schemes including tunnels, water treatment plants, water transfer schemes and reservoirs.

Atkins’ advisory role will initially run for a period of two years. The appointment comes off the back of Atkins’ role on large water infrastructure projects including schemes for Wessex Water and Severn Trent Water and Thames Water as its Strategic Delivery Partner.

Richard Whale, managing director-water at Atkins, said: “Our aim is to help the water industry deliver large projects in an effective way, ultimately ensuring customers get the best, and most cost-efficient, service. Our teams will bring their expertise from a range of UK water projects, big and small, to ensure the industry delivers in the best way possible.”

Atkins was bought by SNC Lavalin for £2.1bn in 2017.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk