Atkins wins Sizewell C enabling works with brief to cut costs

Sizewell C (rendered on right of above image) will be build on the north side of the existing Sizewell B plant

The proposed Sizewell C would be built immediately to the north of the existing Sizewell B power station on the Suffolk coast with two pressurised water reactors to EDF’s UK EPR design, generating approximately 1,670 MW per unit.

Once operational, Sizewell C would be able to generate enough electricity to supply 20% of the UK’s homes.

Atkins will work on determining the optimal layout and sequence of the construction of the site, to ensure safety, efficiency and minimal impact on surrounding villages. It will look to minimise the environmental impact on the surrounding area during construction, including the design of a dedicated crossing through a designated conservation area.

It will also work on determining the most cost-effective construction techniques and design solutions, with maximise replication from Hinkley Point C nuclear power station that is currently under construction, supporting EDF in its goal in reducing the cost of construction for Sizewell C by 20%.

Atkins project delivery director Andrew Smart said: “This programme of work will see us combine our extensive experience in the nuclear new build sector with the use of innovative digital tools.

“Our delivery model will involve a great amount of collaboration and alliance working, to drive efficiencies for EDF and their ECI contractors. To do this, we will draw upon our long-standing history of working within the nuclear new build industry – including our vast experience of working with EDF on other projects in the UK such as Hinkley Point C – to deliver engineering solutions that can reduce costs and speed up the construction process.”

Sizewell C project development director Jim Crawford added: “Sizewell C is progressing well with Stage 4 consultation underway. The experience Atkins’ has gained at Hinkley Point C will help ensure we have the site prepared and ready for the construction of the power station, if planning consent is granted.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk