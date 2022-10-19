Ausa launches fully-electric machines

Ausa's battery-powered machines

The D151AEG dumper and T164E telescopic handler will be exhibited by Ausa at the Bauma trade fair in Munich next week.

The D151AEG dumper has a 1,500 kg payload. The T164E telehandler has a 1,600 kg payload and a maximum lift height of four metres. They have been designed with an operating range of at least one full working day. The lithium-ion battery pack is managed electronically to offer maximum power in a smooth way and all-terrain conditions that match diesel vehicles, Ausa said. Also, when the accelerator is released, the electric motor reduces the speed instantaneously while the energy is regenerated, extending its range.

The D151AEG dumper has a 7.6 kW electric motor with a maximum peak of 17.3 kW and permanent four-wheel drive and the same performance as its diesel equivalent, it is claimed.

The D151AEG dumper

The T164E telehandler has a power of 8.4 kW, with a peak of 21.2 kW, giving it strength and all-terrain capabilities for working on difficult surfaces and gradients of up to 32%, Ausa said. It can be charged by connecting the integrated cable to the mains or a generator, going from a charge of 20% to 80% in just three and a quarter hours at a power of 230 V.

The T164E telehandler

