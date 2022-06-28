Balfour Beatty JV lands Hong Kong contracts

The contracts are for two new government buildings and five residential towers, located in Kowloon.

Gammon will be responsible for the design and construction of a 25-storey building accommodating a new college and other training facilities, as well as a nine-storey building to include community and welfare amenities on behalf of the Architectural Services Department. The Kwun Tong Composite Development has a value of HK$2.7bn.

Offsite, precast methods will be adopted, and Gammon’s digital system, known as ‘Stamp’, will be used for project management, material delivery and installation.

Gammon chief executive Kevin O’Brien said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the design and build contract for Kwun Tong Composite Development project which will provide welcome services for both the government and local community.

“We will embrace modern methods of construction throughout, which will allow us to drive improvements in safety, quality, and waste reduction.”

The Kwun Tong Composite Development is scheduled for completion in 2026 and at construction peak will employ a direct workforce of approximately 1,400.

The second project, Ho Man Tin Package One, is valued at HK$3.4bn and involves the construction of five residential towers on behalf of Great Eagle Group. On completion the towers will accommodate 990 new apartments located atop the MTR Ho Man Tin Station - an underground station serving the Kwun Tong Line and Tuen Ma Line.

To reduce the project’s carbon emissions and fuel consumption, Gammon will deploy an electric-powered battery storage system used as the primary power source for construction machinery on site, reducing the need for diesel generators. The system is the Enertainer, developed in partnership with AMPD Energy.

O’Brien said: “We are delighted that Great Eagle Group has once again selected Gammon to deliver this significant residential development. Our skilled professionals will continue to seek every opportunity to implement both our own and industry innovations and technologies that ultimately result in an improved quality of product for our customers.”

The Ho Man Tin Package One will complete in 2024 and, at peak will employ a workforce of approximately 1,200.

Balfour Beatty’s joint venture partner in Gammon is Asian trading and manufacturing group Jardine Matheson.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk