Balfour Beatty keeps workers together but shareholders apart

In a trading statement today, Balfour Beatty reiterated its commitment to keeping sites open where it thinks that it can keep workers two metres apart at all times.

It said: “In line with the current guidance on Covid-19 from the UK government, the group’s sites and contracts will remain operational where it is practical to appropriately implement the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on 24th March 2020 by the Construction Leadership Council, and endorsed by Public Health England. In the US, the Group is adhering to regulations on a state by state basis, whilst in Hong Kong operations are following local government guidance.”

Britain’s biggest contractor added: “Communications to the group’s employees have been significantly increased and include daily safety briefings to the operational workforce with specific reference to Covid-19 mandatory procedures.”

It added: “Balfour Beatty constructs and maintains critical national infrastructure at the backbone of both the economy and people’s daily lives. The board is determined that Balfour Beatty will continue to contribute fully to supporting national economies and local communities, now and into the future.”

With regard to the AGM, however, planned for 14th May, the company said: “In response to limitations on gatherings of people, the board intends to postpone this event.”

To improve the look of the situation, the directors have committed to take a 20% reduction to their salaries.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk