Balfour Beatty loses sustainability boss to Wates

Bekir Andrews

Bekir Andrews joins Wates from Balfour Beatty, where he was associate director for group sustainability.

At Wates he reports to John Dunne, group safety, health, environment, quality and sustainability director, and leads on Wates’ efforts to decarbonise its operations.

He was with Balfour Beatty for nearly 12 years, during which he was instrumental in setting the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) key performance indicators with Lloyds Bank for the recent £375m revolving credit facility - the largest sustainability linked loan in the UK construction industry to date. He also led on various innovation projects, such as the UK's first engine retrofit to be approved by the Energy Saving Trust, working in partnership with Eminox, HS2, and the Centre for Low Emission Construction. [See our previous report here.]

He is a member of both the Climate Change Steering Group and Fellows Group for the Institute of Environmental Management & Assessment (IEMA). He is also on the sustainability stakeholder panel of Saint-Gobain, a major producer of building products.

John Dunne, his new boss, said: “We’re committed to taking a leading role in reducing our industry’s environmental impact, and Bekir’s experience in driving sustainability strategies speaks for itself.”

Bekir Andrews said he was “excited to be joining such a forward-thinking company”.

