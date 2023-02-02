Balfour Beatty secures US$242m road improvement contract in North Carolina

The contract involves improvements to Interstate US 70 between the Havelock Bypass and east of Thurman Road in Craven County.

The project will upgrade the 6.4-mile section of Interstate US 70 to improve mobility and military interconnectivity, support economic development and increase safety along the corridor, said NCDOT.

It will also improve the future Interstate 42 between Raleigh and the port of Morehead City to interstate standards.

Balfour Beatty will lead the design and construction, its south-east team having already carried out structures and pavement works along the interstate to deliver the US 70 Havelock Bypass and James City projects.

Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty’s senior vice president for south-east civils operations, said: “We look forward to building on our more than 20-year relationship with NCDOT and the opportunity to help the state achieve its long-term transportation needs in its growing communities.”

NCDOT Division 2 construction engineer, Cadmus Capehart, said: “The division looks forward to working with Balfour Beatty on another US 70/future I-42 project. They are currently upgrading US 70 to interstate standards in James City and on the Havelock Bypass project. We are excited about getting underway on the section that will connect the two.”

Construction is expected to commence in late 2023 with an expected completion in Summer 2028.

