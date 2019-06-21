Balfour Beatty wins £50m Littlebrook substation replacement

The five-year contract forms a critical part of National Grid’s transformation of the national transmission network, to keep the lights on across the southeast of England.

Balfour Beatty’s contract is for the design, supply and construction of a 400kV substation at Littlebrook. The project includes the installation of cabling and overhead line connections to the national grid and design of the switchgear – the circuit board used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment – into an effective and accessible design for the substation. Balfour Beatty Ground Engineering will undertake the ground engineering works.

Works are expected to start this summer and be finished by winter 2023. At peak construction, the project will employ a workforce of 100 people.

National Grid is a key client for Balfour Beatty: it is also completing works to connect Hinkley Point C to the grid and constructing the onshore substation at Hornsea Project Two, the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Ian Currie, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s Power Transmission & Distribution business, said: “Our extensive knowledge and ability to provide an integrated solution in the delivery of high-voltage substations makes us ideally positioned to help National Grid secure the power supply to the southeast of England for years to come.”