It was the lowest bidder for the contract to replace two existing bridges that were built more than 50 years ago connect the town of Straits on the mainland to Harkers Island. Balfour Beatty’s project will improve capacity and provide better access to and from the island in emergencies and hurricane evacuations.

Work is due to get under way in early September for completion in autumn 2025.

