BAM and Heijmans seek permit for asphalt JV

The move follows an announcement in November 2018 that they intended to investigate options for jointly establishing a new asphalt company. The objective of the proposed joint venture is to increase the sustainability of the asphalt chain and to improve efficiency by combining knowledge, expertise and investments in innovation.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) has completed the first phase of its assessment and has indicated that the merger of the asphalt operations requires a permit. It concluded that further investigation is required in two regions to determine whether there would continue to be sufficient competition in the asphalt/road building market after the merger. This concerns the asphalt plants in Helmond and in Stein.

Heijmans and BAM will now submit a permit application to ACM, which will then investigate the competitive environment in the two regions in the southeast of the Netherlands.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk