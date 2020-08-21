BAM secures its second northeast contract of the week

The new Northern School of Art has been designed by Seven Architecture

BAM will build a three-storey community building for the Northern School of Art, transforming the gateway to the town.

The 5,500 m2 building will have specialist TV studio and art workshops. The exterior will feature exposed services and a terracotta façade. The architect is Seven Architecture.

BAM’s appointment comes in the same week that its Gateshead office also secured the contract to build Home Group’s new £30m head office in Newcastle.

The Northern School of Art, the only specialist provider of art and design education in the northeast of England, is relocating from its current 1960s premises in nearby Linthorpe to Middlesbrough town centre, on a site currently occupied by a car park.

BAM has moved on site and is expected to finish in time for the new school to open in time for the new school year starting in September 2021.

BAM was chosen following a competition under the YORBuild framework.

Construction director Tony Fitzgerald said: “What we bring to this scheme is experience in the FE sector and in particular art and media facilities. Our emphasis is twofold: firstly, we are known for the high standards and quality of our work. Secondly, we are known for being the UK’s most collaborative contractor, which is down to our people and the technology we use to connect how we work with our partners. It is also a sign that we value the people around us and work enthusiastically with local communities.”

