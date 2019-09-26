BAM wins Leeds regeneration role

BAM’s work will include a 38,000 sq ft speculative development on Globe Road in the city centre, incorporating office space with ground floor break-out space, retail and leisure.

Following further detailed design work, BAM will start building the first 38,000 sq ft striking office development at in early 2020. The second phase, which also has detailed planning permission, could come forwards simultaneously and agents Fox Lloyd Jones and Knight Frank are identifying occupiers now. This building would offer 138,168 sq ft with ground floor retail and leisure.

Globe Point is based in a new district within the city centre – Temple – forming a key part of the South Bank Regeneration Area of Leeds, next to the city’s train station. Architect Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios is working with CEG on the masterplan.

The overall development includes the 8.69 acre sites around Water Lane and Globe Road, for which CEG secured planning permission last year, as well as the Grade I listed Temple Mill, acquired by CEG in early 2018.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk