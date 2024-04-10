Barhale JV bags Fixby upgrade

Yorkshire Water is investing £15m in Fixby water treatment works

Yorkshire Water has entrusted BarhaleEnpure Joint Venture with a £15m upgrade to Fixby water treatment works, near Huddersfield.

The programme of upgrades to the raw water blending and inlet mixing arrangements will include replacement of both the inlet and mixer tanks and the replacement and refurbishment of the existing 600mm pipework.

BarhaleEnpure JV will also: upgrade the mixing arrangements of the raw water blend with the coagulation chemicals (ferric sulphate and lime); refurbish and improve the dissolved air flotation plant (DAF) including changing nozzles to Enpure’s Enflo-DAF system); upgrade and refurbish six rapid gravity filters to improve both clarified and filtered water quality; install a new polyelectrolyte dosing system; carry out upgrade and replacement across the lime discharge and dosing system; and complete general upgrades to the built fabric of the site.

BarhaleEnpure project delivery leader Chris Mathers said: “The works at Fixby will deliver a step change in the treatment works’ performance and ensure it exceeds the expectations of the Drinking Water Inspectorate both now and in the future.”

Completion is expected by spring 2025.

