Barhale protects sewer from HS2 tunnelling

Barhale will install a protective liner to minimise the impact of a tunnel boring machine on north London’s Middle Level Two (ML2) sewer.

The protection to the ML2, part of Joseph Bazalgette’s Victorian sewer system, will be a 75-metre length of non-structural liner. It will protect the two-metre diameter sewer while tunnel boring machines (TBMs) for HS2 pass beneath.

The relining will take the form of a series of steel hoops installed at 600mm intervals internally to the existing sewer with additional supports and bracing added between.

Access to install the liner will be provided by two shafts – one existing and one new. The latter will be constructed at a point where the route of HS2 will be in closest proximity to the sewer to optimise monitoring. The shaft will be constructed as a caisson but installed using underpinning from the collar rather than by jacking so avoiding pressure on the 19th Century, brick-constructed sewer.

The ML2 sewer carries third party cables and so additional measures have been put in place to ensure they are not disturbed.

Barhale contracts manager Steve Hills said: “The ML2 has been an important part of the capital’s infrastructure for more than one hundred years. While it has more than stood the test of time, it is prudent to make sure that it is fully protected as HS2’s TBMs pass below.

“Every element of these works has been carefully planned and designed so that there is the least impact on the sewer through construction and the maximum protection afforded for the future.

“That design philosophy of minimising impact has also extended above ground where we have planned to minimise disruption as we negotiate an historic part of London around Regents Park.”

