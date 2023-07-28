Barhale secures Thames Water extension

Thames Water is spending £2.3bn on infrastructure improvements through the current AMP7 period (2020-2025).

Civil engineering and infrastructure specialist Barhale will continue to operate under FA1488 covering Lot 1, the non-infrastructure framework, and Lot 2, the infrastructure framework.

Thames Water has also confirmed the extension of Barhale’s appointment to FA1495 – Lot 5 of the AMP7 framework – covering the delivery of the water and wastewater AMP7 infrastructure programme across north London.

Activities will include the new installation and replacement of existing trunk and rising mains; pressure management; the inspection of aqueducts, bridges and tunnels; the rehabilitation of sewers, pumping station refurbishment and gravity solutions to maintain asset health and accommodate growth. The programme will also continue work on SUDs and pipeline-related emergency works.

Shane Gorman, Barhale’s southern region water director, said: “Water infrastructure across London and the southeast presents some unique challenges – not least responding to the huge demand from the country’s most dense population.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk