  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri July 28 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Barhale secures Thames Water extension

Barhale secures Thames Water extension

3 hours Thames Water has extended Barhale’s AMP7 framework appointment by five years through to the end of the AMP8 investment period in March 2030.

Thames Water is spending £2.3bn on infrastructure improvements through the current AMP7 period (2020-2025).  

Civil engineering and infrastructure specialist Barhale will continue to operate under FA1488 covering Lot 1, the non-infrastructure framework, and Lot 2, the infrastructure framework.

Thames Water has also confirmed the extension of Barhale’s appointment to FA1495 – Lot 5 of the AMP7 framework – covering the delivery of the water and wastewater AMP7 infrastructure programme across north London.

Activities will include the new installation and replacement of existing trunk and rising mains; pressure management; the inspection of aqueducts, bridges and tunnels; the rehabilitation of sewers, pumping station refurbishment and gravity solutions to maintain asset health and accommodate growth. The programme will also continue work on SUDs and pipeline-related emergency works.

Shane Gorman, Barhale’s southern region water director, said: “Water infrastructure across London and the southeast presents some unique challenges – not least responding to the huge demand from the country’s most dense population.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »