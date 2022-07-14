Bathroom pods in demand

Managing director James Stephens on the shop floor

Offsite Solutions is currently fulfilling orders for approximately 10,000 bathroom pods.

Contracts have been awarded for steel-framed, GRP composite, and enhanced GRP pods across a range of residential sectors: build-to-rent, student living, apartments for shared ownership, affordable housing – all markets traditionally associated with prefabrication and pods – but also some properties for private market sale.

Latest contract wins include: nearly 1,000 shower pods for student projects for Equans in Birmingham and London; 850 pods for Midgard for a Moda Living scheme in Hove; and more than 900 pods across three new projects for Wates for mixed tenure residential schemes.

Managing director James Stephens said: “Despite these uncertain times, the outlook remains buoyant for our business. We have a solid forward order book but with additional capacity to offer more developers and contractors the greater certainty of offsite manufacturing.”

He continued: “A substantial proportion of this order intake is for long-term repeat customers – developers such as Fusion Students, Downing, Moda, Urbanest, and leading main contractors including Galliford Try, Vinci, Mace, Wates, Willmott Dixon, and Winvic. We are also delighted to see new clients and contractors using our pods – Telford Homes, Equans, IQ Student Accommodation, Midgard and RG Group.

“We are definitely benefiting from the surge in interest in offsite manufacturing and MMC which are transforming UK construction. Bathroom pods are fast becoming a preferred method of procurement for many developers and contractors.”

