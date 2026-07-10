Beaver launches fast installation culvert bridge

Culverts are found across the countryside, shallow channels providing water or drainage. They can cause delays to work, and to gaining planning consent.

The bridge system is suitable for SV80 vehicles, the model in the STGO (Special Types - General Order) regulations for a vehicle of up to 80t, with an axle load of up to 12.5t. It features a screw pile foundation from Readyscrew that can be installed to depths of up to 20m without disturbing the stream bed. It is fully galvanised, providing a 50-year-design life, even when it is subject to temporary flood submergence.

It is delivered as a fully integrated turnkey solution, with all design, manufacture and installation undertaken by Beaver Bridge's specialist in-house team under full design liability. This single-source approach reduces project risk, streamlines delivery and provides clients with complete accountability from concept through to completion.

The bridge is available from stock in the UK for immediate deployment, enabling contractors to establish temporary access quickly, helping to protect programme schedules and maintain momentum on critical infrastructure projects. By eliminating the need for in-channel working and reducing installation time, the system offers a safer, lower-risk and more environmentally responsible solution for crossing culverts and small watercourses.

Richard Hinckley, business director at Beaver Bridges, said, ‘’We are very excited to launch this innovative new product to the market, Its modular over-span design enables our specialist teams to complete a full ground-to-deck installation in a single day, working entirely from the bank with no in-channel intervention. This approach delivers a faster, lower-risk installation while minimising environmental impact, helping to keep projects on schedule and providing a safe, sustainable access solution over culverts’’.

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