Beijing targets six-day build for mask factory

The city will convert an industrial building into a new mask factory to meet the surging demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. The speedy construction follow’s last month’s building of a hospital in Wuhan in just 10 days.

The factory, being constructed by the China Construction First Group, is expected to produce 250,000 masks per day.

Construction started yesterday (Monday) with workers alternating shifts to ensure the project is completed by Saturday. To protect workers from potential infection, the construction company will take temperatures on a daily basis and set aside rooms away from the living areas for workers with symptoms, said Song Chao, a project manager with the company.

