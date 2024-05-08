Barhale upgrades Corby's water capacity

Beanfield water towers

Civil engineering contractor Barhale is leading works as part of the IOS Alliance to enhance service capacity at the Beanfield water towers and reservoir on the eastern edge of the town.

New pumps are being installed to transfer potable water from the reservoir into the two towers, which between them hold more than 4.54 million litres of water and supply the town.

Built in the 1960s and 1970s, the distinctive water towers on Uppingham Road are part of an Anglian Water network which links Rutland Water to the Beanfield Reservoir and Water Towers via the Morcott and Wing water treatment works.

With the population of Corby expected to double over the next 30 years, Barhale will install two new 259 kW water pumps to provide the capacity to generate additional flow through the system. The new pumps will require works to install an additional 800 kVA mains power supply. To mitigate the event of mains power failure, Barhale will also install a 550kVA generator with a 24,000 litre fuel tank alongside the construction of a bund and a 7,000 litre fuel oil separator to mitigate the risk of a pollution event.

Although the existing water pumps will be replaced, the work programme has been designed to ensure that there are no interruptions to supply to customers.

Barhale project manager Jedi Sznajder said: “It looks like Corby is going to see dramatic growth over the next few decades and that inevitably means there will be real pressure on utilities. The work we are carrying out at the Beanfield site is an important strategic intervention which will significantly increase the capacity of the water supply infrastructure and ensure Anglian Water is able to meet future demand.”

The IOS Alliance was set up in 2015 as a partnership within Anglian Water to concentrate on capital maintenance across the Anglian Water asset portfolio. It comprises Anglian Water, Barhale, Morrison Water Services and Kier.

Completion is earmarked for the third quarter of 2024.

