Bidding opens for £800m professional services framework

Procure’s renewed professional services agreement is valued at £800m over the course of its four-year term and will run alongside the agency’s established national contractor framework.

Tender documents have been released on the back of a market engagement session last month that was attended by more than 350 professional services organisations.

The professional services framework will be divided into four disciplines: project management, quantity surveying, architectural design and building surveying. Each of these will be sub-divided into nine English regions.

The deadline for tender documents to be received is Monday 24th June, with the framework expected to launch in August 2024.

Documents can be accessed via the Atamis portal.

Faye Dolan, framework director at Procure Partnerships Framework, said: “After following rigorous market engagement sessions and taking in thoughts and opinions from consultants in the industry, we are delighted to announce bidding is now open for the renewal of the national professional services framework.

“The shared opinions from consultants on lotting structure and commercial set-up have certainly been taken on board and we will be taking their ideas forward in our procurement strategy.

“The renewed agreement will provide public sector bodies access to experienced project managers, quantity surveyors, architectural design firms, and building surveyors, whilst providing flexibility to build specialist, multi-disciplinary teams. This will improve value for money for clients whilst promoting collaboration with local SMEs, driving successful outcomes for all project stakeholders.”

