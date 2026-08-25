Bellway starts work on 484 Mansfield homes

The Berry Hill Vale, Berry Hill Lea and Genesis at Berry Hill developments, part of the wider Lindhurst neighbourhood on the edge of the town, will consist of 314 properties for private sale and 170 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

The first homes to be completed will be at Berry Hill Vale and Berry Hill Lea which are both due to open to the public in the autumn, while Genesis at Berry Hill is due to open early next year.

Steve Smith, Sales Director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “Our plans for these three developments in Mansfield are the culmination of several years of planning, so we are now pleased to be starting work on site to deliver these new homes for the local area.

“These three developments form the second phase of our work within the wider Lindhurst neighbourhood, where we previously built 146 homes at Berry Hill.

“This demonstrates our continued commitment to Mansfield and to working closely with the local authority to build the homes that are needed in the town. Bellway has also invested in jobs in the area by opening its new state-of-the-art timber frame facility – Bellway Home Space – in nearby Sutton-in-Ashfield.”

The masterplan for the Lindhurst neighbourhood includes up to 1,700 new homes, a new primary school, a local centre with shops and community facilities, and public open space.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk