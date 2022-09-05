Besix JV wins €346m Copenhagen tunnel contract

Alignment of the planned Nordhavn Tunnel

The €346m contract includes the design and construction of a 1.4km cut-and-cover road tunnel from Svanevænget across the Svanemøllehavn harbour and out to Nordhavn. Part of it will run under water for 700 metres.

The tunnel improve access to urban development areas in outer and inner Nordhavn. It will connect Østerbro with outer Nordhavn, improve access to port activities in the area and divert heavy traffic away from the rest of the road network in Østerbro.

Scope of works also cover local roads and junctions to be built in connection with the tunnel, as well as mechanical and electrical installations and several traffic control and monitoring systems.

The budget of the entire project is €460m.

Besix International general manager Mathieu Dechamps said it was a landmark moment for the company. “Besix has a strong expertise in major road infrastructure works, as reflected by our ongoing works in Latvia (Rail Baltica), Italy (Valfabbrica), the Netherlands (A16) or Belgium (Oosterweel),” he said. “Winning this infrastructure project in a country where we delivered the splendid Crown Princess Mary´s Bridge in 2019, also for the Danish road directorate, is the validation of our position as a century-old infrastructure expert in the region.”

Work is set to start as soon as the contract is formally signed in mid-September and is scheduled to take 60 months to complete.

