Bids invited for Leith flats

Port of Leith Housing Association (PoLHA) is seeking a contractor or developer to build the 31 new build flats, which will occupy four floors above new office accommodation. The work will also include associated landscaping, parking, public roads and footpaths.

The estimated total value of the scheme is £4.9m.

The scheme is envisaged as using timber frame construction for the upper floors with a solid podium deck construction to the ground floor. However, the choice of the form of construction for the upper floors lies with the tenderer.

Procurement will consist of a two-stage process, starting with prequalification through European single procurement document (ESPD). The aim is to invite the top five bidders to participate in Stage 2, which will be evaluated on both price and quality.

The site, which lies within Leith Conservation Area, was home to the Porthaven Care Home. In 2015, PoLHA acquired the care home from City of Edinburgh Council for redevelopment as housing for the elderly. The former residents of Porthaven have now been rehoused in a new care home in North Edinburgh. The association secured planning consent to redevelop the site and provide 31 flats, with separate office accommodation and meeting rooms for its own use on the ground floor. PoLHA’s team that has already been working on the project is made up of employer’s agent KLM Partnership, architect Assist Design, structural engineer Harley Haddow and M&E engineer Keenan Consultancy.

The initial deadline is noon on 10th June 2019.