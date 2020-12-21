Bids invited for Ontario Line

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have issued shortlisted teams with requests for proposals covering procurement of two packages on the Ontario Line: the southern civil, stations & tunnel (south) work and the rolling stock, systems, operations & maintenance (RSSOM).
Teams were selected based on criteria identified in the request for qualifications (RFQ) process, which began in June. Criteria included design, construction, operations and maintenance experience and the financial capacity to deliver projects of this size and complexity.
For Ontario Line South package, three teams were prequalified. Their prime team members are:
Community Transit Link
- Applicant lead: Aecon Infrastructure Management, Dragados Canada, Strabag
- Design team: Arup Canada, Hatch
- Construction team: Aecon Infrastructure Management, Dragados Canada, Strabag
- Financial advisor: ACS Infrastructure Canada, Aecon Concessions, National Bank Financial
ON-Linx
- Applicant leads: Webuild, Astaldi Canada Enterprises, Amico Infrastructures, Saipem
- Design team: IBI Group Professional Services Canada, Arcadis Canada
- Construction team: Webuild, Astaldi Canada Design & Construction, Amico Infrastructures, Saipem
Ontario Transit Group
- Applicant lead: Ferrovial Construction Canada, Vinci Construction Grands Projets
- Design team: Aecom Canada Ltd., Cowi North America, GHD Limited, Sener Group
- Construction team: Ferrovial Construction Canada, Janin Atlas
- Financial advisor: HSBC
For the Ontario Line RSSOM package, three teams were shortlisted. Their prime team members are:
Connect 6ix
- Applicant lead: Plenary Americas, Hitachi Rail STS SpA, Japan Infrastructure Initiative Co. Ltd., Webuild SpA, Transdev Canada
- Design team: Hitachi Rail Canada, Webuild/Astaldi Canada Design & Construction, IBI Group Professional Services (Canada) Inc.
- Construction team: Hitachi Rail Canada, Webuild/Astaldi Canada
- Maintenance and rehabilitation team: Hitachi Rail Canada, Transdev Canada
- Operations team: Hitachi Rail Canada, Transdev Canada
- Financial advisor: National Bank Financial Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
ONConnects
- Applicant leads: Aecon Concessions, Siemens Project Ventures, Keolis SA
- Design team: Siemens Mobility, Hatch Inc.
- Construction team: Aecon Infrastructure Management, Siemens Mobility
- Maintenance and rehabilitation team: Siemens Mobility, Aecon O&M, Keolis Canada
- Operations team: Aecon O&M, Keolis Canada
- Financial advisor: Scotia Capital
ONLineLinx
- Applicant lead: John Laing, Alstom Transport Canada,
- Design team: Alstom Transport Canada, Parsons
- Construction team: Alstom Transport Canada, FCC Construction Canada, Amico Infrastructures, Pomerleau Inc., Mass Electric Canada
- Maintenance and Rehabilitation Team: Alstom Transport Canada, Deutsche Bahn International Operations, SMRT International
- Operations team: Alstom Transport Canada, Deutsche Bahn International Operations, SMRT International
- Financial advisor: HSBC Securities (Canada)
Teams will begin preparing proposals that detail how they would deliver these projects. IO and Metrolinx expect to award the contracts in 2022.
A technical advisory team was appointed earlier this year.
The Ontario Line is being delivered as three separate public-private partnership (P3) procurement contracts: RSSOM, South and North packages. The RFQ for the Northern Civil, Stations & Tunnel contract is expected to be issued in 2022.
In addition to the three main P3 contracts, there will also be a series of early works projects for bridge, track and other preparatory activities in select locations along the Ontario Line alignment, including the joint rail corridor where the Ontario Line will operate next to existing Go Transit rail services. These contracts will be procured through a traditional procurement approach.
