Bids invited for Ontario Line

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have issued shortlisted teams with requests for proposals covering procurement of two packages on the Ontario Line: the southern civil, stations & tunnel (south) work and the rolling stock, systems, operations & maintenance (RSSOM).

Teams were selected based on criteria identified in the request for qualifications (RFQ) process, which began in June. Criteria included design, construction, operations and maintenance experience and the financial capacity to deliver projects of this size and complexity.

For Ontario Line South package, three teams were prequalified. Their prime team members are:

Community Transit Link

Applicant lead: Aecon Infrastructure Management, Dragados Canada, Strabag

Design team: Arup Canada, Hatch

Construction team: Aecon Infrastructure Management, Dragados Canada, Strabag

Financial advisor: ACS Infrastructure Canada, Aecon Concessions, National Bank Financial

ON-Linx

Applicant leads: Webuild, Astaldi Canada Enterprises, Amico Infrastructures, Saipem

Design team: IBI Group Professional Services Canada, Arcadis Canada

Construction team: Webuild, Astaldi Canada Design & Construction, Amico Infrastructures, Saipem

Ontario Transit Group

Applicant lead: Ferrovial Construction Canada, Vinci Construction Grands Projets

Design team: Aecom Canada Ltd., Cowi North America, GHD Limited, Sener Group

Construction team: Ferrovial Construction Canada, Janin Atlas

Financial advisor: HSBC

For the Ontario Line RSSOM package, three teams were shortlisted. Their prime team members are:

Connect 6ix

Applicant lead: Plenary Americas, Hitachi Rail STS SpA, Japan Infrastructure Initiative Co. Ltd., Webuild SpA, Transdev Canada

Design team: Hitachi Rail Canada, Webuild/Astaldi Canada Design & Construction, IBI Group Professional Services (Canada) Inc.

Construction team: Hitachi Rail Canada, Webuild/Astaldi Canada

Maintenance and rehabilitation team: Hitachi Rail Canada, Transdev Canada

Operations team: Hitachi Rail Canada, Transdev Canada

Financial advisor: National Bank Financial Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

ONConnects

Applicant leads: Aecon Concessions, Siemens Project Ventures, Keolis SA

Design team: Siemens Mobility, Hatch Inc.

Construction team: Aecon Infrastructure Management, Siemens Mobility

Maintenance and rehabilitation team: Siemens Mobility, Aecon O&M, Keolis Canada

Operations team: Aecon O&M, Keolis Canada

Financial advisor: Scotia Capital

ONLineLinx

Applicant lead: John Laing, Alstom Transport Canada,

Design team: Alstom Transport Canada, Parsons

Construction team: Alstom Transport Canada, FCC Construction Canada, Amico Infrastructures, Pomerleau Inc., Mass Electric Canada

Maintenance and Rehabilitation Team: Alstom Transport Canada, Deutsche Bahn International Operations, SMRT International

Operations team: Alstom Transport Canada, Deutsche Bahn International Operations, SMRT International

Financial advisor: HSBC Securities (Canada)

Teams will begin preparing proposals that detail how they would deliver these projects. IO and Metrolinx expect to award the contracts in 2022.

A technical advisory team was appointed earlier this year.

The Ontario Line is being delivered as three separate public-private partnership (P3) procurement contracts: RSSOM, South and North packages. The RFQ for the Northern Civil, Stations & Tunnel contract is expected to be issued in 2022.

In addition to the three main P3 contracts, there will also be a series of early works projects for bridge, track and other preparatory activities in select locations along the Ontario Line alignment, including the joint rail corridor where the Ontario Line will operate next to existing Go Transit rail services. These contracts will be procured through a traditional procurement approach.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk