Bilfinger to boost German green gas production

Refuelery's new bio-LNG plant will produce 180 tonnes of 'climate neutral' fuel per day

The plant, due for completion in the first quarter of 2024, will produce LNG for use in freight and heavy-duty transport applications. When completed it will produce up to 180 tonnes of ‘climate-neutral’ fuel per day from biomethane derived from municipal and agricultural residues.

The bio-LNG plant will comprise a large number of individual parts, including components for cleaning and liquefying the gas, pumps, storage tanks and equipment for refuelling tanker trucks.

Bilfinger's role will include engineering, procurement and construction services for the refuelling facility as well as the construction of pipelines.

Gas liquefaction involves working with extremely low temperatures and the pipelines will be designed to withstand operating temperatures as low as minus 196oC and be fitted with special insulation.

Bilfinger group CEO Thomas Schulz said that the project has the potential to “actively shape” Germany’s energy transition: “We are looking forward to helping Refuelery implement its first German-based bio-LNG plant. The plant is a model for the circular economy and will help ensure that Germany reduces its dependence on fossil fuels.”

Jürgen Muhle, CEO of Refuelery, commented: “Bilfinger has previously proven to be a competent and reliable partner for us on other projects. We are delighted that we can once again rely on Bilfinger's expertise in plant construction for the construction of our Bio-LNG plant near Fulda.”

The sustainable fuel produced by the plant can be used in any LNG-powered truck and will contribute to the decarbonisation of heavy-duty transport. Up to 4,500 heavy-duty vehicles can be run on a permanently climate-neutral basis with the quantities produced in the plant, says Refuelery.

This is expected to save up to 550,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year that would otherwise be emitted by vehicles running on diesel fuel.

The site near Fulda was chosen because it has direct access to MIDAL, a 702km-long natural gas pipeline which connects the North Sea with southern Germany and is one of the country’s most important gas pipelines.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk