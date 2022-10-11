Boskalis chosen for Antwerp dockside development

The terminal expansion will be carried out in phases over nine years

Together with partners Artes Roegiers, Artes Depret and Herbosch-Kiere, Boskalis will demolish the existing quay wall and replace it with a larger, 1,200m-long quay.

Extensive dredging will be carried out to deepen the wharf from 13.5 metres to 16 metres in order to accommodate the largest container vessels.

Because the project involves extensive maritime works, during which the terminal must remain fully operational, the work will be carried out in three phases over a period of nine years.

A temporary water-retaining structure will be built to protect the works from passing ships and the effects of tides.

The scheme is expected to increase freight capacity at the Europa Terminal by a third. The client is the Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

