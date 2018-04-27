Boskalis to build new Amsterdam island

Royal Boskalis Westminster is to expand Amsterdam's land area by constructing a new island.

The company has emerged as the winning bidder in a tender to construct the artificial island in the IJmeer lake, adjacent to the existing IJburg islands.

Boskalis was informed about this result by the municipality of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Based on the current plans the contract is valued at about €85m (£72m).

The artificial island is for the development of residential housing to accommodate further growth of Amsterdam. In the initial phase, about 82 hectares of land will be created by constructing both soft and hard bank protection and filling the reclamation area with nearly 9 million cubic metres of sand. In addition, 3,500km of vertical drains will be used to improve the soil. The project also includes an option to create an additional 53 hectares of land; this option does not form part of the contract value.

In addition to the artificial island, Boskalis will create a nature area of more than 3ha, consisting of reeds and a mussel bed.

The municipality of Amsterdam is expected to award the contract in mid-May, with operations starting in the third quarter of 2018 and scheduled to be completed in mid-2020.