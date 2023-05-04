Boss begins production of GenFree cabins

Boss Cabins' new Deep Green GenFree range

Over the past six months Boss Cabins has been placing its generator-free cabins on demo with large hire companies and major contractors in a bid to show the market that they do not need an onboard back-up generator.

It has now taken more than 600 orders and the first units for sale are set to start rolling off the production line in Bourne this month.

The orders are for GenFree towable welfare units in a range of sizes from 12ft up to 24ft and also some 25ft and 28ft static units.

Boss Cabins managing director James Kearsey said: “A number of successful demos have now been completed with contractors such as Balfour Beatty, Barhale, Bowmer & Kirkland, Danaher & Walsh, Costain, Erith Group, McAleer & Rushe and Morgan Sindall among many others, with every one producing phenomenal results.

“Welfare hire companies that placed smaller ‘seed’ orders of the GenFree cabins earlier in the year are now seeing heavy utilisation and demand for this new concept. We are delighted to announce that confidence in the Boss Cabins generator-free welfare concept has now reached such a point that large orders have been placed and we have last month secured orders over the next six months for 634 GenFree cabins.”

He added: “We are delighted that all our work demoing and trialling these units is paying off and welfare end users are seeing the real benefits of generator-free welfare cabins in terms of 100% silent operation, zero generator-related fuel use and zero CO 2 emissions for most of the year. From a fleet owners’ point of view, these GenFree cabins also remove a huge cost and headache to the business, eliminating all generator servicing expenditure and all risk of generator breakdowns.

“We truly believe that this generator-free solar-powered concept is the future of site welfare and we delighted that this is now being recognised in the marketplace with these large orders.”

