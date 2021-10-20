Bouygues brings JS Wright into Canning Town

Hallsville Quarter, phase three (image from Hawkins Brown)

JS Wright’s mechanical and electrical package will serve 620 apartments at Hallsville Quarter, a new £600m town centre scheme that is being developed by Bouygues UK in Canning Town, east London.

Phase three comprises a mix of private rented, shared ownership, affordable and extra care units spread across eight buildings.

JS Wright will provide a heating distribution network to circulate low temperature hot water from an energy centre to the apartments, along with the pipework systems from plantrooms to distribute mains and boosted cold water. The mechanical works will also include installing above ground drainage in landlord areas and internal rainwater harvesting systems. In addition, J S Wright will install variable refrigerant flow heating and cooling services and domestic services for the extra care units. It will also provide domestic services for a management suite.

The electrical works will involve fitting a low voltage power distribution network, fire detection, suppression and containment systems, landlord lighting and power services, and external lighting.

Work has already started on site and the project is scheduled for completion in late 2023.

J S Wright is also already working with Bouygues UK on another contract to fit out the M&E services for Castle Park View, a 375-unit private housing scheme to be connected to Bristol City Council’s heat network.

