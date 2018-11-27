Bouygues hands Cavendish earthworks package to Mick George

Mick George’s earthworks subcontract is valued at £1.7m.

Cavendish III (pictured below) will be a purpose-built research laboratory for the university’s Department of Physics, bringing numerous research groups together under one roof on the West Cambridge campus. The Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council has contributed £75m to the project.

[See our previous report here.]

Mick George managing director Michael George said: “While this development has many economic benefits for Cambridgeshire and local communities, these benefits will also be felt much wider afield.”

He added: “Having completed earthworks on a number of the university’s recent new developments, we are well versed in the complexities that are likely to be involved with this project. As ever, we look forward to applying our technical expertise in delivering another first-class service that will ensure more top-quality research facilities.”