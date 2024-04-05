Bouygues moves on to phase four of £600m Canning Town scheme

The student accomodation development designed by PRP Architects will have rooms for 375 students

Reaching financial close sounds the starting gun for Bouygues UK to begin construction work on student residences for what is the penultimate phase of the scheme,

The £600m regeneration of Hallsville Quarter forms part of the wider £3.7bn Canning Town and Custom House regeneration programme.

Phase four of the Hallsville Quarter is a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development designed by PRP Architects with rooms for 375 students. It is expected to complete in the summer of 2026.

In total, the Hallsville Quarter development will provide more than 1,100 private and affordable homes, 30,000 square metres of leisure and retail space and a new hotel all located opposite Canning Town underground station. The masterplan also provides new public spaces including play areas, footpaths and parking spaces.

Linkcity development director Oliver Campbell said: “This is an exciting and pivotal moment as we reach financial close on the fourth stage of the Hallsville Quarter masterplan and commence work on site. The location of this development, in the thriving new town centre in Canning Town, will provide a vibrant area for students with excellent links into the centre of London. We are delighted to commence this joint venture with Crosstree and look forward to seeing the progress on site as we reach the final stages of this landmark, residential project.”

