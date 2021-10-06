Bouygues to build £27m leisure centre in Llanelli

The leisure centre will include a 25-metre swimming pool

Pentre Awel is a £200m development bringing together life science innovation, community healthcare and leisure facilities at the 83-acre Delta Lakes site on the Llanelli coastline.

Zone one, to be built by Bouygues UK, is a £27m leisure centre with a 25-metre pool, a sports hall, gym, play area and a £1.3m hydrotherapy pool funded by charitable donations and available for use by NHS patients.

Carmarthenshire County Council and Bouygues have entered an initial pre-construction period, ahead of the start of construction on site next year.

During this period, further design will be undertaken together with preparation and submission of detailed planning information and preparatory works on site.

Construction is expected to be finished by early 2024

Property and construction consultants Gleeds will manage the build contract, supported by design and planning experts Arup.

Zones Two and Three of Pentre Awel (pentre is the Welsh word for village) will be social housing and assisted living accommodation, plus up to 10,000 m² expansion business space for spin-out activities.

Zone Four will be a hotel and more housing.

Pentre Awel is being delivered by Carmarthenshire County Council in partnership with Hywel Dda University Health Board, Universities and Colleges including Coleg Sir Gar, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Swansea University and Cardiff University. It is part-funded (£40m) by the Swansea Bay City Deal.

Cllr Emlyn Dole, leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, said:“Pentre Awel will create a lasting legacy, and this starts with the construction phase. Bouygues UK has a proven track record in constructing projects of Pentre Awel’s scale and complexity, and we look forward to working with them to deliver this landmark project.

“We’re excited to be pushing ahead with the delivery of Zone One of this landmark scheme, and to be making good progress on other zones that make up Pentre Awel.”

Bouygues UK pre-construction director Simon Barnes said: “Our experience in large scale projects like this will ensure the successful delivery of the scheme.”

