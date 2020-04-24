Bouygues wins upgrade of German power plant

The Leuna chemica complex (image by InfraLeuna/Horst Fechner)

Subsidiary Kraftanlagen's modernisation of the InfraLeuna plant is designed to secure the energy supply for companies based in the Leuna chemical complex and increase the capacity.

Kraftanlagen will be the general contractor for the entire modernisation project. It will be responsible for the engineering studies, construction and commissioning of the whole plant, including integration of the existing installation.

The modernisation of the existing InfraLeuna power plant will provide a high-performance combined-cycle gas and steam turbine plant, with improved efficiency and flexibility. In addition to the construction of the new combined-cycle plant, the contract includes the connection of the existing gas turbine to a new heat recovery steam generator.

