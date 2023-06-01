Bowmer & Kirkland picked for £140m Leeds BTR scheme

Bowmer & Kirkland will build a 16-storey and a 19-storey block of flats

The £140m project at Whitehall Riverside in Leeds is being delivered by Glenbrook and backed by Legal & General.

The 500 apartments will be across two blocks of 16 and 19 storeys, designed by Sheppard Robson.

Whitehall Riverside is Glenbrook’s first residential scheme in Leeds. Its second will be a 618-unit development on Kirkstall Road that is expected to move forward later this year.

Bowmer & Kirkland was worked with Glenbrook before. In February this year it reached practical completion of High Definition, a block of 280 flats in Salford, built for Glenbrook on behalf of Latimer, Clarion Housing Group’s development arm.

Glenbrook development director Danny Roberts said: “With planning permission secured and the funding agreement with L&G now in place, we’ve immediately moved forward with the delivery of Whitehall Riverside and are working towards a completion date of April 2026.

“Given the scheme’s extensive sustainable credentials, it was vital that we had a best-in-class contractor in place with similar values. We have a well-established relationship with Bowmer & Kirkland and this appointment provides certainty to the market that we will be delivering a high-quality product and provide an even broader range of choice for people in the city.”

The project team also includes Curtins, Abacus, Re-form and Crookes Walker Consulting.

