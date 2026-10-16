B&Q to offer Deliveroo, Gophr deliveries

The partnership with the same-day courier network, Gophr, will allow TradePoint Business Development Managers to arrange deliveries, either within two hours or for a pre-booked two-hour slot same-day, for TradePoint members from B&Q's standalone TradePoint store in Barking and 123 participating B&Q stores across the UK. The service is set to expand to all TradePoint stores later this year.

The retailer has also expanded its Deliveroo partnership to more than 100 stores nationwide following a successful trial. Customers can now access up to more than 9,000 home improvement products through Deliveroo, with orders delivered in as little as 35 minutes.

Amélie Gallichan Todd, supply and logistics director at B&Q, said: “We're continually evolving the ways customers can shop with B&Q, making it faster and more convenient to access the products they need. The launch of TradePoint Express to more than 100 stores is an important step in that journey, giving both trade and retail customers greater flexibility through a range of delivery options designed to suit different project needs. As our customer expectations continue to evolve, we’re focused on making it easier for them to get the right products, exactly when and where they need them.”

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