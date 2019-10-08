BRE appoints new chair

Piers White

Piers White joins the BRE as chair at the end of November 2019 for a three-year term.

Following a career in retail banking and financial services, he has been a non-executive director of housing association Hyde Housing for nearly 10 years. He is also non-executive chairman of Ploughshare Innovations Courier Facilities.

Mr White said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead this important organisation at a time when it can provide vital leadership to the myriad challenges currently facing the building environment sector. Challenge brings opportunity and I am looking forward to working with the leadership team and BRE Trust to ensure BRE continues to play a leading and innovative role in building construction, performance, safety and sustainability.”

BRE Group chief executive Gillian Charlesworth said: ‘I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work with Piers, whose skills, energy and ambition for BRE are clear. I’m confident that, with Piers in the chair, BRE will play an ever more important role in enhancing the built environment.”

BRE Group is owned by the BRE Trust. Trust chair Sir James Wates added: “‘I would like to congratulate Piers on his appointment. He brings extensive board and business experience which will be an asset to our profit for purpose agenda.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk