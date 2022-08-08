Breedon acquires dredging firm

The Penfret, Severn Sands' suction dregder

Severn Sands is a family-run marine dredging business operating in the Bristol Channel.

It has licences to dredge 500,000 tonnes of sand a year, using its 60-metre suction dredger, The MV Penfret.

Established in 1983 by Robert Breen, Severn Sands generates annual revenue of around £9m.

Breedon said that the acquisition “enhances our operational capability, secures scarce mineral reserves and resources, and ensures our downstream operations in the Gloucestershire and South Wales region are fully vertically integrated.”

The acquisition of Severn Sands comes just a month after Breedon acquired Thomas Bow Limited (TBL) from Nottingham City Council.

TBL is a regional asphalt, surfacing and civil engineering contractor in the East Midlands that delivered £29m revenue in the year to March 2022. Breedon has worked in partnership with TBL for the past four years through the Breedon Bow Highways joint venture.

