Engineering director for Four Tees

Chartered civil engineer Ben Burney joined Four Tees Engineers as head of design & engineering in July 2023 and after just nine months has been made a director.

Managing director Tim Stedman explained the importance of Burney’s position to the company. “As project managers, designers, and detailers in steelwork structures, we have a simple philosophy: it’s easier and cheaper to resolve buildability and detailing issues of metal structures in a 3D modelling system than in fabrication or on site,” Stedman said. “Our in-house design team is a crucial part of our ‘intelligent integration’ delivery model and Ben has demonstrated strong technical leadership in designing efficient and practical project solutions that reduce risk, cost, and time for our customers.”

Ben Burney said: “Seamlessly integrating design, inspection, detailing, fabrication and installation into one team focused on a common goal, drives improved productivity and performance, accelerates delivery, and assures project costs. Our growing in-house design team is proof of our successful one team approach that we provide to our customers.”

