New head of engineering for Mace

Martin Feakes

Martin Feakes joins Mace from consulting engineer Ramboll, where he was a UK market director for buildings and head of buildings for London.

He is also a former director at Buro Happold, where he was commercial sector lead for the Bath region.

He says that he likes “thinking outside the box”.

In his new role, Feakes will lead on developing the civil and structural engineering discipline across Mace.

Martin Feakes replaces Gordon Deuce who retired in late 2023 after 27 years at Mace.

As head of civil and structural engineering, Feakes’ responsibilities include setting the platform for engineering on projects and programmes, supporting design teams with buildability advice, developing build strategies, and optimising construction engineering and temporary works solutions.

Martin Feakes said: “I enjoy thinking outside the box, challenging the conventional for the benefit of projects and clients. Great engineering solutions are often the consequence of asking ‘is there a better way?’ and I look forward to helping our team use their skills and curiosity to drive innovation and value across the business. I’m honoured to be able to contribute to the next evolution of Mace and humbled to work alongside colleagues who make the impossible possible.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk