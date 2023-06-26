Bristol fit-out for Paramount

CGI of 3 Rivergate in Temple Quay

Paramount has been given the task of making 3 Rivergate in Temple Quay one of Bristol’s greenest commercial buildings.

It is undertaking the year-long refurbishment alongside architect and design firm AWW and Credit Suisse’s project manager CBRE.

The project team is aiming for BREEAM Excellent, Wiredscore Platinum and 3-star Fitwel 3 certification.

Paramount will give the seven-storey building a new building management system, solar energy panels, upgraded fire alarm, new security system, CCTV, access control, access barriers and bike racks.

Paramount sales director Kevin Mashford, who heads up the company’s Bristol team, said: “We have developed a strong reputation for using our expertise to create spaces that are truly special, and we will ensure 3 Rivergate has a striking transformation and is an outstanding place to work.”

Credit Suisse asset manager Jack Sawbridge said: “3 Rivergate is an exemplary project demonstrating our ability to adapt and recycle existing real estate for the modern occupier. We are delivering a modern workspace with a commitment to both occupier well-being and environmental sensitivity.

“Sustainable and renewable elements have been meticulously integrated, and the newly enhanced building will offer adaptable floor plates, best-in-class facilities and considerable new public and dedicated landscaping. “Our chosen contractor, Paramount, has demonstrated a deep understanding of our vision and we look forward to delivering this ambitious project together."

