Broad Street tower plans submitted

Property developer Urban Vision has lodged plans with Birmingham City Council for a tower of 294 build-to-rent flats at 100 Broads Street.

The site at 100 Broad Street has been identified as a development opportunity in Birmingham and has benefitted from a historic planning consent. A 61-storey residential building was approved in 2019 but never progressed.

Urban Vision says that its smaller building is deliverable and will be “among the most environmentally and socially conscious developments in Birmingham”.

It is also “future proofed for changing occupational needs, and of an architectural style and materiality that will give the building longevity”, the developer claims.

The building, designed by Howells, is said to “take inspiration from Birmingham’s concrete heritage”.

Architect Robert, a director at Howells, said: “This project has challenged us to look again and question the blueprint for efficient tall building designs. The stepped form has created an opportunity to explore a unique, sustainable approach to high-rise living and integrates new regulations and construction techniques.

“100 Broad Street pays reference to Birmingham’s architectural modernist past while looking to the future to create a building that is more Birmingham, less anywhere.”

Urban Vision director Nigel Robson said: “100 Broad Street is a fantastic opportunity to deliver one of Birmingham’s most sustainable buildings, which adds real value to the city and its skyline. We wanted to deliver something that will set the standard for tall buildings in Birmingham, but also drew on the city’s heritage.

“As an underutilised brownfield site, this is an opportunity to support the wider regeneration of the area – driving local growth and creating jobs. It is important we get this right.

“Our proposals are deliverable and, should planning permission be granted, construction can begin as soon as possible. We look forward to working with our partners at Birmingham City Council, and within the community, to progress the application.”

