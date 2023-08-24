Bryson acquires Eurotec assets

Eurotec went into administration earlier this year after 20 years of trading.

Surrey-based Bryson has reached a deal with the administrators to purchase stock, machinery, graphics, intellectual property, the Eurotec company name and domain and customer lists.

Bryson has also taken on several Eurotec staff, including former owner Tony Burrows, former director Emily Saffill.

Bryson managing director Daniel Reiner said: “Eurotec has been a well-respected competitor for many years and it is truly sad to see this happen.

“Working with the administrators and key Eurotec management, this has provided an opportunity for greater economies of scale, and further strengthens and enhances the Bryson service offering and product range, as well as adding some key strategic customers to our portfolio.

“We’re determined to provide continuity of supply to customers and we want to provide a new home for those staff who have joined the Bryson team.”

Former Eurotec owner Tony Burrows added: “Taking the positives from a difficult and challenging trading period, I’m truly energised and appreciate the opportunity that some of the Eurotec team and I now have with Bryson.”

