Buckhurst invests £12.5m in new machines

Buckhurst's has bought 75 telehandlers in the past year

Over the past year Buckhurst Plant Hire has added 150 excavators, 75 telehandlers and 40 site dumpers, all of which are fitted with telematics and safety systems to help reduce fuel consumption.

Buckhurst has also added four new Scania wagons to its transportation fleet.

The £12m capital expenditure last year comes on the back of more than £10m the year before.

Managing director Lee Gansler said: "Our customers trust us to provide the best possible service, and this investment in new machinery and equipment reflects our commitment to ensure we are supplying the most fuel-efficient machines available, which in turn helps our customers save money."

Buckhurst Plant Hire has six depots throughout England and Scotland, from Aberdeen in the north of Scotland down to Wellingborough in the English midlands.

