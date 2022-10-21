Buckhurst opens in Carlisle

Carlisle is now the sixth depot of Buckhurst Plant Hire, alongside Aberdeen, Bathgate, Leeds, Wellingborough and headquarters in Rossendale, Lancashire.

Managing director Lee Gansler said: “The Carlisle depot will allow us to give a full range of support to our existing customers whilst extending the same opportunity to new businesses in and around the Carlisle and Cumbria area. Providing a local service enables us to work towards our sustainability targets.”

The new depot stocks excavators, dumpers, telehandlers, rollers and more. Buckhurst also stocks specialised equipment available for hire in the utilities sector.

Chris Scott is joining the company as the new Carlisle depot manager. “I’m looking forward to providing the high quality machinery that Buckhurst offer to any new potential customers, while also extending the high level of service my existing clients have become accustomed to,” he said.

